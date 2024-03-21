AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Korean Air says to sign $13.7 billion deal with Airbus

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:51pm

SEOUL: South Korean flag carrier Korean Air said Thursday it will sign a $13.7 billion deal with Airbus to purchase 33 A350 series aircraft to strengthen its long-term fleet operations.

The move comes after the European Union approved the airline’s takeover of smaller rival Asiana – conditional on the firm fulfilling commitments to allay competition concerns – that would take its fleet to over 200 aircraft.

“The procurement of the next-generation, eco-friendly A350 is not only aligned with the airlines’ sustainability efforts, but also is seen as preparation for the integration of Asiana Airlines,” Korean Air said in a statement.

The deal involves the purchase of 27 A350-1000 and six A350-900 aircraft, Korean Air said.

The A350-1000s are the largest in the A350 fleet and can operate “up to 16,000km (9,942 miles) with full payload” of up to 410 passengers, the airline added.

Airbus posts 11pc profit drop for 2023

“The aircraft makes use of advanced composite materials, resulting in reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 25 percent.”

The smaller A350-900 variant can carry around 300-350 passengers in a three class configuration, the company said, deployable on long-haul routes with a range of 15,370 kilometres.

Korean Air has historically favoured aircraft from Airbus competitor Boeing, but the US manufacturer has been hit by a series of safety issues including a near-catastrophic incident in January when a fuselage panel on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet blew off mid-flight.

However, Korean Air said it had plans to introduce a further “50 Airbus A321neos, 10 Boeing 787-9s, 20 Boeing 787-10s, and 30 Boeing 737-8s” down the line.

The purchases are part of the airline’s plans to “prioritize fleet modernization and reduction of carbon emissions” through newer aircraft.

The Asiana takeover is currently awaiting final approval from US antitrust authorities after gaining approval from 13 countries and regions.

Airbus Korean Air

Comments

200 characters

Korean Air says to sign $13.7 billion deal with Airbus

We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Read more stories