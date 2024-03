TOKYO: Japan Airlines said Thursday that it is buying 32 new aircraft from Airbus and 10 from Boeing, without giving financial details.

Japan Airlines pilots ‘unaware of fire’ at first

“Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced today, following its board of directors meeting, the decision to introduce a total of 21 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Airbus, along with 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft from The Boeing Company, as part of its fleet renewal plan,” a statement said.