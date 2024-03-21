AIRLINK 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.71%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FFBL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
HUBC 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
MLCF 35.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PPL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
PRL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.72%)
SEARL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.85%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.86%)
SSGC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
TPLP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TRG 71.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
UNITY 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 69.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 66,020 Increased By 288.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 21,710 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.1%)
Mar 21, 2024
Naomi Osaka continues first-round dominance at Miami Open

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 10:55am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Japan’s Naomi Osaka remained perfect in the first round of the Miami Open, sweeping Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Osaka improved to 7-0 in first-round matches at the event. She needed only 78 minutes to down Cocciaretto, who was at a 6-2 disadvantage in aces and watched as Osaka won 17 of 20 first-serve points.

Wednesday’s victory sets up a second-round meeting between Osaka and No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

“I was watching (Svitolina) last year and I was admiring all her runs in Wimbledon,” Osaka said. “It’s gonna be … a really incredible honor to play against her.”

Osaka is starting to find a groove following her return from maternity leave. She dropped three of four matches to begin the year but has since gone 5-2.

Sloane Stephens of the United States also had reason to celebrate on Wednesday, defeating Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3 on her 31st birthday. Stephens converted 4 of 8 break points in the victory.

“A very great day at the office,” said Stephens, who won a title at Miami in 2018.

“I feel like I had the biggest party ever, and you guys all came out.”

Stephens was one of five Americans to come away with a win, joining Katie Volynets, Shelby Rogers, Danielle Collins and Claire Liu.

Naomi Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule

Volynets and Collins prevailed in all-American matches, ousting Sofia Kenin and Bernarda Pera, respectively.

Rogers earned a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over the Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova, and Liu knocked off Croatia’s Petra Martic, 6-4, 6-1.

For Rogers, it was her first tour-level victory since April 2023 when she the No. 33 seed at the Mutua Madrid Open. “I’m not getting any younger, so every match I play now is really special,” said Rogers, 31.

“The rehab is hard, coming back, and all these players are so good – and they’re like, half my age.”

The United States’ Ashlyn Krueger came up short, stumbling to a 6-4, 6-2 setback against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

Krueger failed to convert all three of her break opportunities. Other winners Wednesday included Australia’s Storm Hunter, Croatia’ Donna Vekic, Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, the Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus, Colombia’s Emiliana Arango, China’s Lin Zhu, Italy’s Camila Giorgi and Russians Elina Avanesyan and Maria Timofeeva.

Naomi Osaka

