Mar 21, 2024
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is under Russian missile attack, mayor says

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 10:52am

KYIV: Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early Thursday, injuring eight people and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

It was the first large missile attack on Kyiv in recent weeks. Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence units were repelling the attack.

Dutch providing Ukraine with F-16 ammunition, drones, minister says

He said missile debris fell in different parts of the city. “There are already eight injured as the result of the enemy’s attack,” Klitschko said.

He said that debris from a downed Russian missile hit several residential buildings, industrial sites, and a kindergarten.

Emergency workers rushed to sites in different parts of the capital and were extinguishing several fires, he said.

