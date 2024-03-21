‘Provision of quality, affordable telecom services top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the provision of quality and affordable telecom and internet services is the topmost priority of the incumbent government.

She was talking to Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman who called on her here on Wednesday.

Matters related to 5G spectrum auction, connectivity and telecom industry were discussed in the meeting.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja said that the focus of the Ministry of IT and Telecom is the promotion digitalisation and resolving the issues in this regard.

She said that the Ministry of IT will fully support the telecom industry and resolve all issues confronting it.

Khawaja said that youth will be provided with job opportunities by making them part of the digital system.

TikTok delegation led by Fahad Khan Niazi, Head of Public Policy, called on Minister of State for IT and Telecom Khawaja.

