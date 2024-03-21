AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-21

Pakistan for conclusion of ESP agreement with UK

Press Release Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release.

The prime minister received the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott for a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron for their messages of felicitations on his re-election and said he looked forward to working closely with the UK leadership to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

The prime minister said Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations, and shared immense political goodwill, while cooperating closely over a wide range of areas. He said Pakistan desired to elevate the relationship to the next level emphasizing the importance of early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement.

The prime minister highlighted the government’s priorities, in particular the importance of navigating through the economic challenges facing the country.

In this regard, the prime minister underscored the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, climate, people to people contacts, as well as developing convergences on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. He called for an early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK, that would help strengthen linkages between the two countries and assuage concerns of the 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

He requested the High Commissioner to convey his best wishes to His Majesty King Charles-III and prayed for his early recovery to full health. The prime minister also expressed the hope that His Majesty would visit Pakistan, as soon as his health permitted him to travel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif British High Commissioner ESP agreement

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan for conclusion of ESP agreement with UK

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

BIP’s Ehad Sukuk-II listed on PSX

Read more stories