NESPAK presents stadium upgradation plan to PCB chairman

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called on the NESPAK (National Engineering Services of Pakistan) officials in a follow-up meeting on the upgradation of the three major venues in Pakistan.

COO PCB, Salman Naseer, Director Infrastructure PCB Nasir Hameed and GM NESPAK were also in attendance during this meeting.

The initial designs for the immediate upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, National Bank Stadium, Karachi and Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi were presented to the Chairman PCB in the form of a presentation.

PCB chairman instructed the officials about his plans regarding the enhancement of the view for the fans from every seat in the stadium while he also emphasized the importance of renovation of the hospitality boxes at all three venues.

With the upgradation plan to be finalized soon, the Chairman instructed the NESPAK officials to start the work on stadiums immediately keeping in mind a tight window of time before hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

