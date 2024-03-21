AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-21

Cardiology hospitals increasing capacity to facilitate patients

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: Pursuant to the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all the cardiology hospitals across the province are increasing their capacity, to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and reviewed the progress on the modular theaters under completion.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said they are working day and night to complete all the modular theaters in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). Apart from PIC, all other cardiology hospitals are increasing their capacity. He directed the concerned company to complete the modular theaters of Punjab Institute of Cardiology as soon as possible.

Moreover, Khawaja Salman Rafique in a meeting reviewed the measures to provide better medical facilities to transgender in government hospitals.

ASP Shehrbanu Naqvi and other officers also gave a briefing in this regard.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja said that providing the best treatment facilities in the public hospitals of Punjab is the fundamental right of transgender.

There should be legislation to provide basic rights to transgender. Awareness has to be spread to provide equal rights to transgender in the society.

Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir said on this occasion that the Health Department wants to handle the request of the police department to provide medical facilities to transgender in a good way. Special facility will be provided to transgender in health care, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz cardiology

Comments

200 characters

Cardiology hospitals increasing capacity to facilitate patients

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

BIP’s Ehad Sukuk-II listed on PSX

Read more stories