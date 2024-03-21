Cardiology hospitals increasing capacity to facilitate patients

LAHORE: Pursuant to the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all the cardiology hospitals across the province are increasing their capacity, to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and reviewed the progress on the modular theaters under completion.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said they are working day and night to complete all the modular theaters in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). Apart from PIC, all other cardiology hospitals are increasing their capacity. He directed the concerned company to complete the modular theaters of Punjab Institute of Cardiology as soon as possible.

Moreover, Khawaja Salman Rafique in a meeting reviewed the measures to provide better medical facilities to transgender in government hospitals.

ASP Shehrbanu Naqvi and other officers also gave a briefing in this regard.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja said that providing the best treatment facilities in the public hospitals of Punjab is the fundamental right of transgender.

There should be legislation to provide basic rights to transgender. Awareness has to be spread to provide equal rights to transgender in the society.

Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir said on this occasion that the Health Department wants to handle the request of the police department to provide medical facilities to transgender in a good way. Special facility will be provided to transgender in health care, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024