Punjab govt: Bar member moves against Nawaz chairing meetings

LAHORE: A bar member has approached the Lahore High Court against Nawaz Sharif for chairing administrative meetings of the Punjab government.

The petitioner Nadeem Sarwar contended that Nawaz Sharif presided over three back to back administrative meetings of the provincial government without holding any official position in either the provincial or federal government.

The lawyer argued that chairing the meetings by the respondent raised constitutional questions since he is officially only a MNA.

The petitioner asked the court to declare illegal the act of the Nawaz Sharif chairing meetings and exercising executive authority and all directions issued by him.

He also urged the court to restrain the respondent from chairing any meeting or issuing directions to cabinet and state functionaries in future.

