AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-21

Speaker, Dy Speaker condole deaths of coalminers

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly of Pakistan Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic deaths of labourers as a result of a mine collapse in Harnai, Balochistan.

They have expressed deep sorrow and grief to the families of the deceased labourers owing to the tragic incident of the mine collapse.

They also added, “The tragic incident of mine collapse is a severe reminder to adopt safety measures and ensuring safety laws in the mine sector across Pakistan in order to avoid such untoward incidents.” They also prayed to Allah Almighty for granting high status to the deceased labourers in Jannah and for bestowing patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured and instructed relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance to those injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Balochistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq NA deputy speaker labourers Harnai Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah mine collapse

Comments

200 characters

Speaker, Dy Speaker condole deaths of coalminers

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

BIP’s Ehad Sukuk-II listed on PSX

Read more stories