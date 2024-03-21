‘Mega corruption’ references: PTI flays acquittal of Nawaz’s sons

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) severely criticised the acquittal of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz – the sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif – in the mega corruption references, saying the suspension of sentences of proclaimed offenders with a stroke of a pen would tarnish the image of the judiciary.

Reacting to the acquittal of Sharif’s sons in Avenfield, Flagship and Al-Azizia cases by an accountability court, PTI Central Secretary Information Raoof Hasan said the process of bringing the proven criminals, who plundered national wealth and acquired properties overseas, back to power after getting themselves dry-cleaned through the courts was shameful.

He said that after the mafia took the reins of the country, the justice system had been mortgaged at the hands of Sharifs and Zardaris to facilitate their offspring to take part in the plunder of the national kitty once again.

He recalled that during the past two years, the state buried shame, modesty, law and justice with its own hands to facilitate the return of the national criminals one after another.

He said that on one hand, under the auspices of “certified criminals”, the courts have kept unjustly the nation’s beloved leader and former prime minister Imran Khan in jail for the last seven months and sentenced him unlawfully, while on the other, proclaimed offenders are exonerated of mega corruption cases at “supersonic speed”.

He went on saying that the return of fugitive Nawaz Sharif’s sons in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship and Avenfield references was a practical manifestation of a “Repeat Telecast” of “PDM Circus”.

According to Hasan, the acquittal of the elements, who had treated the nation as their slaves and run the government as their personal fiefdom for 75 years was tantamount to hurt the hearts of millions of the countrymen and to encourage corruption.

He said that after stealing the public mandate in the darkness of the night, the constitution, democracy, and morality were trampled upon to forcefully impose the people-rejected elements on the nation under state patronage.

He made it clear that if the courts failed to hold the criminals accountable, the people would take these certified criminals to task, who looted the nation generation after generation.

He also came down hard on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his statement pertaining to the suspension of X, demanding an immediate restoration of the social media platform.

He demanded to immediately lift the unjustified and illegal ban on X, and said it was an old habit of Sharifs and Zardari mafias to use traditional and social media for their negative propaganda under the guise of media legislation.

He said that the “fake government of form-47s” and its bogus ministers’ non-serious statements regarding the closure of X were making a mockery of the so-called democratic system.

