Opinion Print 2024-03-21

PARTLY FACETIOUS: In Pakistan, we do have royalty

Anjum Ibrahim Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

“H and H have been vindicated.” “I am not sure about that, Her Highness the Princess of Wales doctored the Mother’s Day photograph and admitted it and that……”

“Not of such great import given the proliferation of conflicts worldwide.”

“You say that because there is no royalty in Pakistan, and therefore you are no royalist.”

“Are you stupid or are you stupid!”

“Stop, you are not a Pakistani party leader to give me no choice.”

“I don’t get you.”

“You just gave me the stupid option.”

“You being facetious!”

“No and you my friend are so out of touch with reality. In Pakistan, we do have royalty – the Sharifs, the Bhutto Zardaris, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and those he holds dear at any given time, because the list changes often and…”

“Even when these guys are in jail?”

“Even then, as the prospect of their resurrection is always around the corner, if you know what I mean.”

“Hmmm, anyway the lesser royals…”

“Like Price Andrew or Prince Harry?”

“Stop it, these are weighty matters, anyway Pakistan’s lesser royals include rich landlords and industrialists none of whom incidentally have attained the level of the Indian Tatas and Birlas.”

“Ours rely quite a bit more on state largesse than their wealthier Indian counterparts.”

“Hmmm, anyway the H and H did not refer to Her or His Highness but to Hussain and Hasan Nawaz Sharif and their acquittal after seven years.”

“The son will not bear the punishment for the sin of the father, nor will the father bear the punishment for the sin of the son; the righteousness of the righteous shall be on himself, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be on himself.”

“Cool but this is from the Bible isn’t it, in the Land of the Pure…”

“The Quran says every soul, for what it has earned, will be retained (Quran 74:38) and no bearer of burdens will bear the burden of another (Quran 17:15).”

“And there is no mention in either reference to a son benefitting from the sins of the father.”

“Take it to the courts, you stupid fellow.”

“In a democracy, there is a choice…”

“Dear me.”

Pakistan PARTLY FACETIOUS

