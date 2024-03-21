AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
China, HK stocks edge up as sentiment improves

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks closed up on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved slightly on upbeat data released this week, even as concerns over the country’s consumption and property sector lingered.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.1%.

January-February data released on Monday appears to point to a good start to 2024, but investors are concerned on data credibility, weak demand, deflation, credit growth slowdown and lack of effective policy, analysts at Jefferies said.

China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing, in line with market expectations, after the central bank kept a key policy rate steady last week amid some signs of improvement in the broad economy.

Its central bank said it has reshuffled the monetary policy committee to include securities regulator head Wu Qing, vice central bank chief Xuan Changneng and two new academic members.

China’s CSI 300 real estate index edged down 0.1%, with state-backed Vanke in the spotlight as the country’s property sector continued to struggle.

Media stocks rose 3.4%, leading gains in China, with Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co up to a maximum of 20%.

Foreign capital recorded net buying of 5.6 billion yuan ($777.84 million) via the Stock Connect scheme’s northbound link, after logging a net sell on Tuesday.

In Hong Kong, shares of China’s Tencent Music Entertainment jumped 11% as the company beat revenue estimates on Tuesday.

Shares of Tencent Holdings added 1.3%.

