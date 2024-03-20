AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says EU frozen assets plan is theft, will lead to decades of lawsuits

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 05:05pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday said a proposal by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to take 90% of revenues from Russian assets frozen in Europe and transfer them to buy weapons for Ukraine was “banditry and theft”.

Under Borrell’s plan, proceeds from the assets such as interest payments would go to the European Peace Facility, an off-budget fund that provides military aid to countries outside the EU and has been used mainly for Ukraine.

The Kremlin said such plans - if implemented – would destroy Europe’s reputation as a reliable guardian of property rights and lead to years of litigation.

“Europeans are well aware of the damage such decisions can do to their economy, their image, and their reputation as reliable, so to speak, guarantors of the inviolability of property,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The damage will be inevitable. The persons who will be involved in making such decisions, the states that will decide this, of course, they will become the objects of prosecution for many decades.”

Russia warns the West: we will be very tough if you ‘steal’ our assets

Some 70% of all Russian assets immobilised in the West are held in the central securities depository Euroclear in Belgium, which has the equivalent of 190 billion euros ($206 billion) worth of various Russian central bank securities and cash.

When asked about Borrell’s plan, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry, said: “It is simple banditry and theft.”

Zakharova said that Russia would respond if the West went ahead with confiscating Russian assets. Russia has said it will take action against Western assets if its own property is seized.

Josep Borrell Ukraine Dmitry Peskov frozen assets Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian assets

Comments

200 characters

Russia says EU frozen assets plan is theft, will lead to decades of lawsuits

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on final review of $3bn SBA

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Positive trend continues at PSX as Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

President Zardari approves dismissal of ex-justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 12 miners

India’s Modi shows confidence about elections; asks ministries for 5-year goals

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories