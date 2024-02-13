AIRLINK 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
DGKC 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.88%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
KOSM 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.69%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.67%)
PIAA 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-6.5%)
PRL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.95%)
SEARL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.45%)
SNGP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.58%)
SSGC 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 69.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.12%)
UNITY 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,233 Increased By 7.4 (0.12%)
BR30 21,351 Decreased By -251 (-1.16%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia warns the West: we will be very tough if you ‘steal’ our assets

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 01:32pm

MOSCOW: Russia warned the West on Tuesday that Moscow would be very tough if the United States and European Union seized hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Russian assets.

After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia’s central bank and finance ministry, blocking around $300 billion of sovereign Russian assets in the West.

The EU on Monday adopted a law to set aside windfall profits made on frozen Russian central bank assets, it said on Monday, in a first concrete step towards the bloc’s aim of using the money to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Kremlin warns West against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

“This is theft: It’s the appropriation of something that doesn’t belong to you,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio, TASS reported.

Zakharova said the response from Moscow would be “extremely tough” as Russia felt it was essentially dealing with thieves.

“Considering that our country has qualified this as theft, the attitude will be towards thieves,” Zakharova said. “Not as political manipulators, not as overplayed technologists, but as thieves.”

Russia has said that if its property is seized then it will seize U.S., European and other assets in responses.

Vladimir Putin Russia Russian assets

Comments

200 characters

Russia warns the West: we will be very tough if you ‘steal’ our assets

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Israel spy chief travels to Cairo for Gaza talks

Indian farmers to march to Delhi after talks with ministers fail

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

Oil prices drift up with focus on Middle East

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 for first time since 2021

Read more stories