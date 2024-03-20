Israeli military says it killed 90 ‘gunmen’ at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Wednesday it had killed around 90 “gunmen” and arrested 160 in a raid on Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities that is even partially operational in the north of the territory, and had also been housing displaced civilians.

“Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment,” the military claimed in a statement.

Israel’s raid at the hospital began in the early hours of Monday.

Israel faced fierce criticism last November when troops first raided Al Shifa hospital.

The troops uncovered tunnels there which they claimed had been used as command and control centres by Hamas.

Hamas and medical staff deny the hospital was used for military purposes or to shelter fighters.