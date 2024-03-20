AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military says it killed 90 ‘gunmen’ at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital

Reuters Published March 20, 2024 Updated March 20, 2024 03:27pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Wednesday it had killed around 90 “gunmen” and arrested 160 in a raid on Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities that is even partially operational in the north of the territory, and had also been housing displaced civilians.

“Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment,” the military claimed in a statement.

Antony Blinken due in Mideast in new bid to secure truce

Israel’s raid at the hospital began in the early hours of Monday.

Israel faced fierce criticism last November when troops first raided Al Shifa hospital.

The troops uncovered tunnels there which they claimed had been used as command and control centres by Hamas.

Hamas and medical staff deny the hospital was used for military purposes or to shelter fighters.

MENA Palestinians Israeli military Occupied Jerusalem Kering Hamas group Israel Hamas war Gaza City’s al Shifa Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military says it killed 90 ‘gunmen’ at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital

‘Difficult, but necessary’: analysts weigh in on future with IMF

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Positive trend continues at PSX as Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

Explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 12 miners

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

Read more stories