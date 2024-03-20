AIRLINK 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.79%)
Algeria buys 100,000 to 200,000 T durum wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 01:28pm

HAMBURG: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The precise volume bought was unclear but estimates were of a relatively small purchase of between 100,000 to 200,000 metric tons.

The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tons. Prices were not clear but initial trader estimates ranged between $390 and $395 a ton cost and freight.

Shipment was sought in two periods: April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Algeria was apparently awaiting the new durum crop in Mexico to arrive which importers hope could depress prices in the current tight durum market, they said.

Algeria is also expecting Turkiye to issue a new durum export tender soon.

Chicago wheat futures pause

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments.

More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

In its last reported durum tender on Jan. 10, Algeria bought supplies from Canada, Mexico and Australia.

