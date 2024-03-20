AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-20

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: The country received fresh foreign inflows amounted to $ 141 million through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) during February 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

With the arrival of these inflows, overall RDA funds received to date since its launch rose to $ 7.478 billion by the end of February 2024 compared to $ compared to $7.337 billion in January 2024, depicting an increase of 2 percent or $ 141 million.

According to SBP, out of total funds arrived, some $ 6.225 billion have been consumed including $ 4.667 billion utilized locally and an amount of $ 1.56 billion has been repatriated.

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Net repatriable liability stood at $ 1.252 billion, out of which some $ 304 million are invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates Conventional, $ 501 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic and some $ 32 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

In addition, RDA inflows of $ 392 million are in accounts and other liabilities are $ 24 million by end of February 2024.

Some 8,895 new RDA accounts were opened in February 2024. The total number of RDA accounts reached 668,7801 mark by end of Feb 2024 up from 659,806 in January 2024. RDA is a major initiative of SBP, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan. Opening of the account will require only a basic set of information and documents. Banks have been asked to complete all necessary customer due diligence within 48 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Roshan Digital Accounts RDA

Comments

200 characters

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories