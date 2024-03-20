AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising computer services and call centre services increased by around 14.9 percent during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 and remained $1.977 billion compared to $1.720 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The official data showed that ITeS exports’ remittances decreased by around four percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in February 2024 and remained $257 million compared to $265 million in January 2024.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the sector export remittances increased by around 32 percent compared to $195 million in February 2023.

IT, ITeS export remittances rise around 9pc in 1HFY24

The ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services, stood at $2.597 billion, a negative growth rate of around one percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to $2.619 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has identified several constraints including inconsistency in policies, taxation issues and banking hurdles which are hampering the country’s information technology sector’s export potential of around $15 billion.

