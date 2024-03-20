LHC moved against Nawaz’s photo on flour bags

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court against Punjab government’s decision of fixing the photo of Mian Nawaz Sharif on flour bags for Ramazan package.

The petitioner Munir Ahmed pleaded that the government cannot use public exchequer for personal publicity. He asked the court to direct Punjab government to remove Nawaz Sharif’s image from the flour bags.

He also prayed the court to direct the Punjab government to distribute Ramazan package among masses under the BISP programme.

