Battle against terrorism: UBG leadership expresses solidarity with Army

KARACHI: The leadership of the United Business Group (UBG), including Chief Petron S M Tanveer, President Zubair Tufail, Chairman (Sindh zone) Khalid Tawab, Secretary General (Sindh) Hanif Gohar, and others, have expressed their unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army in its ongoing battle against terrorism.

In light of the recent martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers and personnel, the UBG leadership paid rich tributes to their sacrifices and reiterated their commitment to supporting the armed forces. They acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the army in safeguarding the nation against terrorism and maintaining the countryâ€™s defense robustness against nefarious elements.

The UBG leadership praised the bravery of Pakistani soldiers, highlighting their relentless efforts in combating terrorism, militancy, and insurgency within the country. They expressed confidence that, with the support of the entire nation, the armed forces would succeed in eliminating terrorism and eradicating its roots from Pakistan.

Emphasizing national unity, the UBG leaders affirmed that the entire nation stands united in solidarity with the armed forces in their fight against terrorism. They underscored that the sacrifices of our martyrs would never be forgotten and that the nation remains resolute in seeking justice for their sacrifices

