AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-20

Battle against terrorism: UBG leadership expresses solidarity with Army

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: The leadership of the United Business Group (UBG), including Chief Petron S M Tanveer, President Zubair Tufail, Chairman (Sindh zone) Khalid Tawab, Secretary General (Sindh) Hanif Gohar, and others, have expressed their unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army in its ongoing battle against terrorism.

In light of the recent martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers and personnel, the UBG leadership paid rich tributes to their sacrifices and reiterated their commitment to supporting the armed forces. They acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the army in safeguarding the nation against terrorism and maintaining the countryâ€™s defense robustness against nefarious elements.

The UBG leadership praised the bravery of Pakistani soldiers, highlighting their relentless efforts in combating terrorism, militancy, and insurgency within the country. They expressed confidence that, with the support of the entire nation, the armed forces would succeed in eliminating terrorism and eradicating its roots from Pakistan.

Emphasizing national unity, the UBG leaders affirmed that the entire nation stands united in solidarity with the armed forces in their fight against terrorism. They underscored that the sacrifices of our martyrs would never be forgotten and that the nation remains resolute in seeking justice for their sacrifices

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorism UBG S M Tanveer

Comments

200 characters

Battle against terrorism: UBG leadership expresses solidarity with Army

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories