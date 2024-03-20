AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
LDA to launch ‘Plant for Pakistan’ on World Forest Day

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq has said that they will launch a special campaign under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ on World Forest Day.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the special plantation campaign on World Forest Day on Tuesday; the meeting was attended by LDA Additional DGs, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Metropolitan Planning, Chief Town Planners, Director of Environment, Housing and all Directors of Town Planning.

On this occasion, the LDA Additional DG, Director of Environment and Chief Metropolitan Planning briefed about the preparations of the plantation campaign. Under the campaign saplings will be planted at LDA Avenue One, Jubilee Town, FTC, Emporium Mall and other locations, and free plants will be distributed to the citizens. All Housing Directors of LDA will also plant saplings in their respective schemes.

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG said they will plant over 100,000 saplings in the city in collaboration with the private sector, adding that the LDA will plant 60,000 saplings with the support of private housing schemes.

“Free saplings will also be distributed to citizens visiting LDA One Window Cell at Johar Town and Avenue One. The LDA will also distribute the saplings free of cost at various points in the city. Children of LDA schools will also participate in the special campaign; more measures will continue to make the provincial capital green and clean,” he added.

