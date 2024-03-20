Art exhibition opens at Alhamra Arts Centre

LAHORE: The Alhamra Arts Centre welcomed art enthusiasts to a thought-provoking exhibition titled “Challenging Oeuvres” on Tuesday, curated by the esteemed duo, Amna I Pataudi and Dr Rahat Naveed Masud.

This exhibition serves as a platform for the remarkable yet often overlooked artists affiliated with the Differently Abled Artists Consortium (DAAC) in the United States. Through their compelling works, these artists aim to evoke profound emotions and spark meaningful conversations among viewers.

Presented by For Arts Sake, in collaboration with DAAC, the exhibition marks a significant endeavor to introduce Pakistani audiences to the diverse and impactful art produced under the DAAC banner. By showcasing the talent of marginalized artists, For Arts Sake endeavors to enrich the local art scene and promote inclusivity within the artistic community.

“Challenging Oeuvres” invites visitors to explore the intricate life experiences, rich emotions, and exceptional talents of these artists. It celebrates their resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

The exhibition also pays homage to the late Mutaher Azizuddin, whose artistic legacy continues to inspire. It honors all artists who, despite grappling with health challenges, exemplify the beauty of life and inspire gratitude through their art.

The opening ceremony drew a distinguished crowd of art connoisseurs and luminaries who lauded the exhibition for its innovative approach and profound message. Dr Rahat Naveed Masood and Amna Pataudi, in their insightful remarks, praised the artists for their invaluable contributions to the art world.

Featuring the works of 15 talented artists, “Challenging Oeuvres” promises an immersive experience that captivates the senses and stimulates the mind. The exhibition will run until March 24, offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the transformative power of art.

