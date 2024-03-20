3288 arrested as crackdown on profiteers continues

LAHORE: Punjab government has intensified the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the province, arresting 3,288 persons and lodging 1,181 FIRs during the first week of Ramazan. The price control magistrates conducted inspections of four lac 35 thousands spots and imposed fines of more than Rs40 million.

The report on the actions against the profiteers was presented in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the price control measures and provision of ration bags under the Ramazan package.

The secretaries of the relevant departments including industries, agriculture, additional IG Special Branch, chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting while the additional chief secretary, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the ongoing crackdown against profiteers be expedited. He asked the administrative officers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of essential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case. He said that special inspections should be carried out on the identification of special branches. He also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to speed up the supply of ration bags to the deserving people in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujarat, Sargodha, Mianwali, and said that the deserving people should get their right at their doorsteps as soon as possible.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that 3.8 million ration bags have been delivered to the deserving people under the Nighaban Ramazan package. A day before, one lac 13 thousand consumers benefited from the agriculture fair price shops established in the Ramazan bazaars. A subsidy of Rs20 million is being given daily on 13 items at these fair price shops, they concluded.

