Candidates from Balochistan: PPP issues Senate tickets

NNI Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday issued party tickets to candidates from Balochistan for the forthcoming Senate elections.

Sardar Umar Khan Gorgage, Mir Changez Khan Jamali, Mir Tariq Masoori, Ijaz Baloch, and Kiran Baloch had been issued party tickets.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, among others, distributed the party tickets to the candidates.

A few days back, the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) sought applications from candidates for the Senate elections.

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said: “The applications can be submitted until March 14.” Bukhari had asked the candidates willing to contest the elections to send their applications to Zardari House in Islamabad and Bilawal House in Karachi.”

Bukhari said: “The applications should be sent under the name of the PPPP.”

A bank draft of Rs 100,000 should be attached in the name of the PPPP with the application.

PPP Senate elections Sarfraz Bugti Sardar Umar Khan Gorgage

