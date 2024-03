LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while congratulating the Islamabad United for winning Pakistan Super League-9 (PSL-9), said it was a victory for sports and peace-loving Pakistan.

In his message, Naqvi said “I congratulate the nation on the successful conduct of Pakistan Super League-9.” He was all praise for the two finalists – Islamabad United and Multan Sultan – for a superb display of gamesmanship.

