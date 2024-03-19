AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur injured, out of Sri Lanka Tests

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2024 08:56pm

DHAKA: Veteran Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka due to a thumb injury, the cricket board said Tuesday.

The two-Test series, which is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, begins on Friday in Sylhet.

Mushfiqur, Bangladesh’s highest run-getter in Tests with 5,676 runs in 88 matches, was injured during Monday’s four-wicket win, in the third one-day international against the visitors in Chittagong.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga out of retirement for Bangladesh Test series

Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said Mushfiqur was hit by a ball on his right thumb early in the innings while keeping.

“After the match, Mushfiqur underwent an X-ray examination in Dhaka,” he said, adding that it revealed his right thumb was fractured.

“He is currently undergoing conservative management for his injury and is expected to be sidelined for around three to four weeks.”

It rules him out of the Test series against Sri Lanka, he added.

Mushfiqur played a vital part in Monday’s win with an unbeaten 37 runs that handed Bangladesh a 2-1 victory in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka won the preceding three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.

The second Test will begin in Chittagong on March 30.

