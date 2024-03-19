Shadab Khan leads team of the tournament for PSL 9

Shadab Khan, who led Islamabad United to the third PSL title on Monday, was appointed as the captain of the PSL 9 Team of the Tournament.

25-year-old Shadab was also named player of the tournament for his all-round performance, which included 305 runs and 14 wickets from 12 matches.

Along with Shadab, two Islamabad United players – Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah also made it to the team of PSL 9. Imad played a vital role in United’s winning campaign in PSL 9, as his 5/23 in four overs and unbeaten 19 off 17 balls in Monday’s final led his side to a two-wicket win over Multan Sultans at the jam-packed National Bank Stadium.

21-year-old Naseem Shah, who returned from a shoulder injury after six months was another vital cog in United’s success. The right-arm pacer bagged 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56.

Multan Sultans’ who played their fourth PSL final (2021, 2022,2023, 2024) on Monday night, had five players making it to the playing XI, which included three foreign players – Usman Khan (430 runs, 2x100s, 2x50, strike-rate 164.12), Chris Jordan (six wickets, 8.42 eco.) and David Willey (15 wickets, 7.46 ec0.).

The two local players from the Sultans’ side are leg-spinner Usama Mir, who topped the bowling charts with a record 24 wickets from 12 matches, with six for 40 being his best figures, and Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 259 runs with a strike rate of 193.28.

Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan is named as the 12th man of the side.

The team also includes Karachi Kings emerging category player Muhammad Irfan Khan, who scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 140.16 and also bagged eight catches.

Peshawar Zalmi’s opening pair of Babar Azam and Saim Ayub also made it to the PSL 9 Team. Right-handed Babar topped the batting charts with 569 runs from 11 matches at an average of 56.9 and a strike rate of 142.6. He also struck one century and five half-centuries during the tournament.

22-year-old Saim scored 345 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 157.53. Zalmi player also bagged eight wickets and was named the all-rounder of the tournament for his heroics with the bat and ball.

Team of PSL 9 (in batting order)