AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shadab Khan leads team of the tournament for PSL 9

  • The team also includes Babar Azam, Imad Waseem and Naseem Shah
BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2024 06:31pm

Shadab Khan, who led Islamabad United to the third PSL title on Monday, was appointed as the captain of the PSL 9 Team of the Tournament.

25-year-old Shadab was also named player of the tournament for his all-round performance, which included 305 runs and 14 wickets from 12 matches.

Along with Shadab, two Islamabad United players – Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah also made it to the team of PSL 9. Imad played a vital role in United’s winning campaign in PSL 9, as his 5/23 in four overs and unbeaten 19 off 17 balls in Monday’s final led his side to a two-wicket win over Multan Sultans at the jam-packed National Bank Stadium.

21-year-old Naseem Shah, who returned from a shoulder injury after six months was another vital cog in United’s success. The right-arm pacer bagged 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56.

Multan Sultans’ who played their fourth PSL final (2021, 2022,2023, 2024) on Monday night, had five players making it to the playing XI, which included three foreign players – Usman Khan (430 runs, 2x100s, 2x50, strike-rate 164.12), Chris Jordan (six wickets, 8.42 eco.) and David Willey (15 wickets, 7.46 ec0.).

The two local players from the Sultans’ side are leg-spinner Usama Mir, who topped the bowling charts with a record 24 wickets from 12 matches, with six for 40 being his best figures, and Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 259 runs with a strike rate of 193.28.

Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan is named as the 12th man of the side.

The team also includes Karachi Kings emerging category player Muhammad Irfan Khan, who scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 140.16 and also bagged eight catches.

Peshawar Zalmi’s opening pair of Babar Azam and Saim Ayub also made it to the PSL 9 Team. Right-handed Babar topped the batting charts with 569 runs from 11 matches at an average of 56.9 and a strike rate of 142.6. He also struck one century and five half-centuries during the tournament.

22-year-old Saim scored 345 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 157.53. Zalmi player also bagged eight wickets and was named the all-rounder of the tournament for his heroics with the bat and ball.

Team of PSL 9 (in batting order)

  1. Saim Ayub (Peshawar Zalmi) (345 runs, 2x50s, strike-rate 157.53; eight wickets, 7.45 economy)

  2. Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) (569 runs, 1x100, 5x50s, strike-rate 142.6)

  3. Usman Khan (Multan Sultans) (WK) (430 runs, 2x100s, 2x50, strike rate 164.12; six catches and one stumping)

  4. Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) (captain) (305 runs, 3x50, strike-rate 142.52; 14 wickets, 8.54 economy)

  5. Iftikhar Ahmed (Multan Sultans) (259 runs, 1x50, strike-rate 193.28)

  6. Imad Wasim (Islamabad United) (126 runs, 1x50, strike-rate 128.57; 12 wickets, 6.60 economy)

  7. Muhammad Irfan Khan (Karachi Kings) (emerging) (171 runs, strike-rate 140.16; eight catches)

  8. Chris Jordan (Multan Sultans) (six wickets, 8.42 economy)

  9. David Willey (Multan Sultans) (15 wickets, 7.46 economy)

  10. Usama Mir (Multan Sultans) (24 wickets, 8.13 economy)

  11. Naseem Shah (Islamabad United) (15 wickets, 7.56 economy)

  12. Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (407 runs, 4x50s, strike-rate 122.22; 12 catches)

PSL 2024 PSL 9 PSL 9 team of the tournament

Comments

200 characters

Shadab Khan leads team of the tournament for PSL 9

Stocks stage comeback, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Fighting halted on Afghanistan-Pakistan border: Taliban govt

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s sons in NAB cases

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Chashma Sugar Mills to set up ethanol manufacturing facility

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman

Read more stories