AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2024 qualifer: Usama, Yasir put Multan Sultans in fourth consecutive final

Syed Ahmed Raza Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 15, 2024 12:37am

Usama Mir and Yasir Khan starred for Multan Sultans as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets, booking their berth for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Thursday night.

After restricting Zalmi to mere 146/7, Sultans chased it down with nine balls and seven wickets to spare. The emphatic win saw the Sultans qualify for the fourth PSL finals in a row.

It looked all easy for Multan at first, as they finished the powerplay at 45 without losing a wicket. Mohammad Rizwan, who looked off-colour tonight, was the first wicket to fall for Multan Sultans. He departed for 21-ball 15, leaving his side 61/1 in the 8th over.

Yasir Khan, who has now become an integral part of Multan’s top-order, scored the maiden fifty of his career, scoring 54 off 37 deliveries with seven fours and one six. He was also the top-scorer of the night.

After Yasir Khan and Johnson Charles’ (11 off 17) departure, Usman Khan (36*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22*) made sure there were no further hiccups, as they finished the game in the 19th over.

For Peshawar, Luke Wood, Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamal took one wicket apiece.

Earlier, batting first on a slow, tricky wicket of National Bank Stadium, Peshawar lost Saim Ayub (1) in the first over. He was caught at deep backward square while trying to hook David Willey.

The next batter, Mohammad Haris, built a 47-run stand with Babar Azam, before getting caught behind for 22 off Mohammad Ali, leaving Peshawar 57/2.

PSL 2024 day 23: Jamal holds nerves to seal last-ball thriller for Peshawar Zalmi

The next wicket of Haseebullah (3) fell quickly while trying to cut Usama Mir. Babar was involved in another 44-run partnership, this time with Tom-Kohler Kadmore before being bowled by Chris Jordan for his 46.

His wicket opened the floodgates as the next three wickets fell for just 32 runs.

Peshawar could have been restricted for much less but Paul Walter and Luke Wood scored 14, and 17 respectively at the end to take their side to 146/7 in given 20 overs.

Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for Multan Sultans. He picked up 2 wickets for just 16 runs, becoming the top wicket-taker of the season with 23 wickets.

Next Fixtures

Fans will be in for a treat with a much-anticipated Eliminator 1 between Quetta Gladiators face Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium, on Friday. The match will start at 7 pm.

Past PSL Winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi Multan Sultans PSL 2024 HBL PSL 9 PSL playoffs

Comments

200 characters

PSL 2024 qualifer: Usama, Yasir put Multan Sultans in fourth consecutive final

2nd review under IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement: discussions on structural reforms, energy sector held

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

Read more stories