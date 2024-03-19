AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2024 05:36pm

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised Tuesday that the United States will not let Ukraine fail, even as further aid remains stalled in Congress and Kyiv’s forces face shortages of munitions.

The Republican-led House of Representatives has been blocking $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine, and the United States has warned that a recent $300 million package would only last a few weeks.

The “United States will not let Ukraine fail”, Austin said at the opening of a meeting in Germany of Ukraine’s international supporters, at which he is seeking to secure further assistance for Kyiv.

“We remain determined to provide Ukraine with the resources that it needs to resist the Kremlin’s aggression”, he said.

Washington announced $300 million in assistance for Ukraine last week, but Austin said it was only possible due to savings on recent purchases.

Russia says captured frontline village in east Ukraine

“We were only able to support this much-needed package by identifying some unanticipated contract savings”, Austin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement the day before that it is “critically important for us that the Congress soon completes all the necessary procedures and makes a final decision” on aid for Kyiv.

Top US military officer General Charles “CQ” Brown told journalists en route to the Ukraine meeting that Kyiv’s troops are “having to pay attention to their supply rates, and how they execute.”

‘Incremental gains’

There is an “incremental kind of back and forth between Ukraine and Russia”, with “incremental gains on both sides”, Brown said.

EU’s Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy arms for Ukraine

But he noted that “even as the Russians have gained territory, they do it at a pretty big cost in number of casualties, like in personnel, but also in number of pieces of equipment that are being taken out.”

Austin said in his remarks Tuesday that “Russia has paid a staggering cost for (President Vladimir) Putin’s imperial dreams”, using “up to $211 billion to equip, deploy, maintain, and sustain its imperial aggression against Ukraine.”

“At least 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded” since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Austin said, adding that Ukraine has also “sunk, destroyed, or damaged some 20 medium-to-large Russian navy vessels.”

The sinkings have been an embarrassment for Moscow, and Russian state media confirmed Tuesday that the country had replaced the head of its navy.

Austin and other US officials have spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging a coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Washington is by far Kyiv’s biggest donor of security aid, committing tens of billions of dollars to aid Kyiv since February 2022.

United States Ukraine Lloyd Austin Ukraine conflict Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine military aid

Comments

200 characters

US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Fighting halted on Afghanistan-Pakistan border: Taliban govt

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s sons in NAB cases

Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman

Bitcoin slides 5%, while altcoins sparkle

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Chashma Sugar Mills to set up ethanol manufacturing facility

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

Read more stories