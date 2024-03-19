Russia says captured frontline village in east Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday its forces had taken control of Orlivka, a frontline village about four kilometres (2.5 miles) west of Avdiivka in east Ukraine.

Moscow has made a number of gains in recent months, pressing its advantage on the battlefield as Kyiv struggles with shortages of ammunition and troops.

“On the Avdiivka front, units of the ‘Centre’ grouping of troops liberated the village of Orlivka,” the defence ministry said.

The reported capture comes a little over a month after Russian forces seized the nearby town of Avdiivka following one of the bloodiest battles in the conflict.

Ukraine has struggled to hold ground in the past few months, in part because it is still waiting for a $60 billion aid package held up in the US Congress and shell deliveries from Europe.

President Vladimir Putin, who said last month Russia was “confidently” advancing across all fronts in Ukraine, is now poised to stay in power until 2030 after claiming victory in last weekend’s elections.