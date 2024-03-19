AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Sri Lanka shares decline as industrials, financials slip

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.39% lower at 11,276.31
Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.39% lower at 11,276.31, extending a 0.14% fall on Monday.

John Keells Holdings and LOLC Holdings fell 1% and 2% respectively, and were the top losers on the index.

Trading volume on the index rose to 558.2 million shares from 69.7 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary firms slip

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.03 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.3 million) from 1.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 2.92 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.95 billion rupees, the data showed.

