AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin slides 5%, while altcoins sparkle

Reuters Published March 19, 2024 Updated March 19, 2024 02:59pm

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Bitcoin fell by as much as 5.7% on Tuesday, on track for its largest one-day drop in two weeks, as a wave of selling hit cryptocurrencies and other risk assets, such as stocks.

The price was last down 4.2% at $64,550, having dropped to a two-week low of $63,555, while ether fell 4.4% to $3,355.

Bitcoin is still showing a 52% gain for the year so far, as investors have piled into US exchange-traded funds backed by spot bitcoin.

The price hit a record high of nearly $74,000 on Thursday last week, which has triggered some profit-taking, along with a series of US data releases that suggested the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates this year as much as previously thought.

In the last week, bitcoin has fallen by nearly 9%, set for its largest week-on-week decline since last September, while ether has lost 13% following an upgrade to the underlying ethereum network.

But performance has not been as weak across the broader crypto complex. Smaller tokens, known also as “altcoins”, have drawn in flows of their own.

Volatile bitcoin falls from record high as crypto frenzy hits pause

The solana network’s sol token has gained 19% in the latest week, while avalanche’s avax coin has risen by 17%, according to Coingecko.

“In light of bitcoin’s recent all-time high and subsequent correction, we anticipate a period of market recalibration as investors seek equilibrium amidst unprecedented inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs,” analysts at exchange Bitfinex said in a note.

Flows of capital into the 10 largest bitcoin ETFs have slowed over the past few days.

According to LSEG data, $178 billion flowed into the major ETFs on Monday, compared with well over $400 billion on a number of days last week.

bitcoin

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin slides 5%, while altcoins sparkle

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Chashma Sugar Mills to set up ethanol manufacturing facility

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Read more stories