Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz stresses enhanced Pak-UAE economic ties

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan carries out anti-terrorist operations inside Afghanistan, confirms FO

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

