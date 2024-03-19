AIRLINK 62.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
DFML 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.48%)
DGKC 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.94%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 109.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.88%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
MLCF 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.36%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 110.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.68%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TELE 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.58%)
TPLP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TRG 70.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
UNITY 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 22.9 (0.34%)
BR30 22,714 Increased By 96.1 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,038 Increased By 147.7 (0.23%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 64 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2024 09:00am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz stresses enhanced Pak-UAE economic ties

Read here for details.

  • Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan carries out anti-terrorist operations inside Afghanistan, confirms FO

Read here for details.

  • SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Read here for details.

  • Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME

Read here for details.

  • Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories