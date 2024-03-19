BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 18, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz stresses enhanced Pak-UAE economic ties
Read here for details.
- Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Pakistan carries out anti-terrorist operations inside Afghanistan, confirms FO
Read here for details.
- SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%
Read here for details.
- Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME
Read here for details.
- Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals
Read here for details.
