PM Shehbaz stresses enhanced Pak-UAE economic ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for efforts to enhance economic ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

PM Shehbaz expressed this desire while talking to UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad, according to a government statement shared on X.

According to details, the ambassador congratulated the prime minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Noting transformation of the UAE into a hub for commerce, tourism, and investment, the prime minister said Pakistan wants to partner with the UAE.

He highlighted role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a mechanism to attract foreign investment into priority sectors, including agriculture, minerals and mining, information technology, renewable energy and industry.

On the multilateral side, PM Shehbaz congratulated the UAE for hosting COP 28 meeting on climate change last year as well as its efforts to bring peace in Gaza while serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

He also appreciated the UAE for hosting nearly 1.8 million Pakistanis, terming them as a bridge between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the envoy reaffirmed the commitment of his country’s leadership to Pakistan and said that UAE looks forward to work with the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to build stronger ties.

The ambassador extended an invitation to PM Shehbaz on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the UAE at the earliest convenience.

While accepting the invitation, the prime minister also reiterated an invitation to the President of UAE to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Meetings with President and Foreign Minister

During the day, the ambassador also met President Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and congratulated both on assuming the offices, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, the President urged the need to increase collaboration in the aviation industry to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, including the initiation of commercial flights of Airbus A380s.

He said Emirati businesses should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange to infuse innovative ideas and more capital in the Pakistan’s economy.

President Zardari maintained that Pakistan and the UAE need to collaborate in the agricultural sector by sharing new technologies as food security is a growing concern for the region due to climate change.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the congratulatory call from the UAE foreign minister and reiterated his desire to work closely with the UAE leadership during his term in office.