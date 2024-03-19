AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-19

Punjab cabinet approves Rs4480.7bn budget

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here Monday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the chair, approved provincial budget worth Rs. 4480.7 billion for the FY 2023-24.

The cabinet also approved budget allocations for the special initiatives of the Chief Minister and Rs 25.6 billion for the subsidy on agriculture. It also approved supplementary budget 2023-24, besides extending the budget for July-October, November-February and March 2024.

The provincial cabinet also approved amendments in the Punjab Sales Tax Service Act.

The cabinet appreciated Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil for giving a satisfactory briefing to the IMF team.

It is worth mentioning that Rs 655 billion have been allocated for the development expenditures, Rs 20 billion for social security measures.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said,

â€œDue to visible improvements in the price control, prices of commodities are coming down to an unprecedented level."

The cabinet at the outset was briefed that so far Ramazan Nigahban hampers have been delivered at the doorsteps of more than 3.5 million families across the province. The delivery of Ramadan package will be completed within a week.

Moreover, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif co-chaired a meeting to review a proposal to build civic administration centers in three cities of Punjab in the pilot phase.

The authorities concerned gave a detailed briefing that these centers will reduce the work pressure on police and will provide speedy justice to common man. They advocated, â€Temporary measures are not enough, a solid policy should be brought instead for price control.â€

They proposed to handover matters like price control, violation of environmental laws, violation of the Forest Act, hoarding, adulteration, labor laws, dengue and encroachment to the new department. It was also proposal in the meeting that enforcement powers of Local Law and Special Laws, Price Control, and Police may also be given to Civic Administration Centres for effective implementation.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said, By correcting demand and supply, the prices of essential commodities can be controlled automatically.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted, There is no price control mechanism, capacity building of the departments is imperative. She added, New systems are needed in all districts for effective price control and waste management.

The CM said, There should be a regular department which will be responsible for price control throughout the year.

She directed the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive plan after further deliberations in this regard.

PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team on the success of Ramadan Nigahban Package.

Meanwhile the Punjab CM said that decision has been taken to start metro train projects in three cities of Punjab. While co-chairing a meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the CM sought a plan for the underground train project in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab budget Punjab cabinet provincial budgets

Comments

200 characters

Punjab cabinet approves Rs4480.7bn budget

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories