AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-19

Increase in gas prices: Ogra holds public hearing on SSGC’s plea

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) here on Monday held a public hearing on a petition of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to further increase in gas prices to meet the Company’s revenue shortfall for the financial year 2024-25.

SSGC has filed a petition before OGRA on November 30, 2023 and amended petition on February 23, 2024 for Determination of its Estimated Revenue Requirement/prescribed price for FY2024-25. The Petitioner has projected average prescribed price Rs 1,740.80 per MMBTU for FY2024-25 in natural gas business.

The Revenue Requirement of the petitioner will enable it to meet cost of gas, operating cost and return on assets. The cost of gas is linked to the international prices of crude oil/fuel oil in accordance with the agreements between the Federal Government and the gas producers.

Besides above, the petitioner has projected RLNG cost of serve at Rs 39.56 per MMBTU for RLNG business.

The exclusive rights held by the petitioner in its franchise areas i.e. Sindh and Balochistan have expired as per the respective license, however the petitioner has projected Rs 1402 million for laying of 179km distribution mains to connect various new towns and villages.

The additional issues include whether projection in gas supplies volume from local gas fields is fair reasonable and any steps/measures taken by the petitioner to meet country’s increasing energy demand?

The question was asked for reasons and justification for projecting Transmission and Distribution costs including other charges at Rs 36.168 million for FY2024-25 and toexplain the steps taken by the Petitioner on cost curtailment in the light of Federal Government’s directions for austerity drive as well as decreasing indigenous gas supplies.

Another question was asked to give reason for not projecting “Pipeline Transportation Income” as part of Tariff calculation, despite the promulgation of TPA Rules, 2018 and also elaborate concrete efforts made by the company to attract private shipper to utilize the surplus/idle pipeline capacity, keeping in view the scarcity of the natural gas in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS OGRA SSGC gas prices public hearing gas companies

Comments

200 characters

Increase in gas prices: Ogra holds public hearing on SSGC’s plea

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories