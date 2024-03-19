AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-03-19

LHC disposes of Elahi’s plea

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition of PTI President Pervez Elahi and his family members alleging police of not letting them file their nomination papers for the by-poll being held in PP-32, Gujrat.

The counsel of Pervez Elahi told the court that Elahi, his wife Qaisera Elahi and other family members wanted to submit their nomination papers for the by-election. However, he said, the police were not allowing Pervez Elahi, who is in jail, to file his nomination papers and the same was also causing harassment to his family members. He said March 18 was last date for the submission of nomination papers. On a short notice, a law officer appeared before the court and stated that nomination papers of Rehana Abbas, sister of Pervez Elahi, had been submitted with the ECP. He denied the allegations of harassment and maintained that the nomination papers were being filed smoothly, so the court disposed of the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC PTI Pervez Elahi

LHC disposes of Elahi’s plea

