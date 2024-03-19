LHC disposes of Elahi’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition of PTI President Pervez Elahi and his family members alleging police of not letting them file their nomination papers for the by-poll being held in PP-32, Gujrat.

The counsel of Pervez Elahi told the court that Elahi, his wife Qaisera Elahi and other family members wanted to submit their nomination papers for the by-election. However, he said, the police were not allowing Pervez Elahi, who is in jail, to file his nomination papers and the same was also causing harassment to his family members. He said March 18 was last date for the submission of nomination papers. On a short notice, a law officer appeared before the court and stated that nomination papers of Rehana Abbas, sister of Pervez Elahi, had been submitted with the ECP. He denied the allegations of harassment and maintained that the nomination papers were being filed smoothly, so the court disposed of the petition.

