FAISALABAD: On the special orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps should be taken on a priority basis to achieve the goals of the ongoing “Suthra Punjab” programme, in this context, the responsibilities of WASA regarding maintaining proper drainage and sewage system are very important.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said this while reviewing the implementation of “Suthra Punjab” programme during a meeting in which Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz, Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan, Chief Engineer Maher Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz and other officers were present.

Director General FDA mentioned the emergency plan of the Punjab government for the implementation of “Suthra Punjab” programme and said that the administrative machinery of the entire province is active to achieve the successful results of this programme, by which the objectives of providing a clean environment free from filth/garbage and pollution to the citizens can be achieved. He said that there should be strict monitoring of the performance of WASA field teams and all sewage systems should be kept active at all times including cleaning of sewage water, opening of blocked drains and wire challenges from all over the service area of WASA, so that the environment is not damaged due to sewer overflow.

He emphasized the need to make departmental initiatives fruitful on a sustainable basis under a solid strategy and asked to take measures with far-reaching results to tackle the challenge of continuous drainage of sewage water, so that the sanitation system is not disturbed at any time in the future. Mentioning the importance of a clean environment, he said that the “Suthra Punjab” programme is of great importance, thanks to which not only environmental protection will be possible but also the cleanliness culture will be promoted. He also directed to maintain cleanliness and to support the relevant institutions in this process and to continue the campaign to create awareness among the citizens. He urged the FDA officers to provide full support to the institutions involved in the objectives of the “Suthra Punjab” programme including the district administration and to complete all the tasks under the jurisdiction of the FDA responsibly. On this occasion, it was informed that the awareness program under the auspices of FDA is going on. In this regard, apart from holding a walk, banners and Pole Steamers Flex have been displayed at important places of the city about the awareness of the “Suthra Punjab” programme and public cooperation.

MD WASA Aamir Aziz said during the briefing that for the comprehensive implementation of the “Suthra Punjab” programme, the city is being divided into four parts and the drainage lines, dirty drains and main water channels are being cleaned. Under the direction of Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz, 2421 mains were constructed at a cost of 2 crore 45 lac rupees. Manhole covers and slabs have been placed while under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif “Suthra Punjab” programme, the process of covering manholes has been accelerated.

MD WASA said that emergency measures have been taken to cover the manholes as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab. According to which, during the last month, the WASA Faisalabad administration, while addressing the complaints received by the staff and citizens, a total of 2421 manholes were covered and slabs were placed. He further said that WASA operations officers and staff have been directed to cover the open manhole immediately, which is being implemented as open manhole is very harmful to human life and precious lives. Manholes are being covered immediately to prevent damage.

MD WASA clarified that citizens should immediately reports on WASA helpline 1334 if manholes are open anywhere. He said that the public is requested if they see someone stealing a manhole or a slab, to immediately report it to the WASA staff so that legal action can be taken against him.

