AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-19

CCPO Lahore holds important meeting on women related crimes

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office regarding the prevention of crimes related to women.

The CCPO directed for the expedited processing of pending cases related to women and emphasized resolving issues of women coming to police stations for justice on a priority basis. He stated a zero-tolerance policy against incidents of violence and injustice against women.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered the prompt registration of cases and thorough investigations into incidents related to crimes against women to ensure justice. He instructed supervisory officers to assess the performance of investigating officers on a daily basis. It was emphasized to systematically organize data of suspects involved in crimes against women and children to keep a vigilant eye on such anti-social elements.

CCPO highlighted the role of police officers in providing immediate relief to the seekers of justice. Quick disposal of cases will enhance the positive impact of the police force, he added. He urged polite and respectful behavior towards women, senior citizens, and differently abled persons visiting police stations. The coordination with the Prosecution Department should be improved for advancing cases effectively, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., Divisional SPs (Investigations) and Incharges (SSIOU).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana

Comments

200 characters

CCPO Lahore holds important meeting on women related crimes

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories