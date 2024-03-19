CCPO Lahore holds important meeting on women related crimes

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office regarding the prevention of crimes related to women.

The CCPO directed for the expedited processing of pending cases related to women and emphasized resolving issues of women coming to police stations for justice on a priority basis. He stated a zero-tolerance policy against incidents of violence and injustice against women.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered the prompt registration of cases and thorough investigations into incidents related to crimes against women to ensure justice. He instructed supervisory officers to assess the performance of investigating officers on a daily basis. It was emphasized to systematically organize data of suspects involved in crimes against women and children to keep a vigilant eye on such anti-social elements.

CCPO highlighted the role of police officers in providing immediate relief to the seekers of justice. Quick disposal of cases will enhance the positive impact of the police force, he added. He urged polite and respectful behavior towards women, senior citizens, and differently abled persons visiting police stations. The coordination with the Prosecution Department should be improved for advancing cases effectively, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., Divisional SPs (Investigations) and Incharges (SSIOU).

