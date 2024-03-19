AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Mar 19, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-03-19

Speaker commends operation against terrorists in North Waziristan

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday commended brave personnel of Pakistan Army who conducted successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

He said that the whole nation along with Pakistan Armed forces would continue to fight against terrorism together. He also expressed the resolve that the Pakistani nation would continue to support the Pakistan armed forces to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

While reminding the sacrifices rendered by brave personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said that every Pakistani stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.

He paid rich tribute to the Pakistan armed forces who laid their lives to protect Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah lauded Pakistan security agencies on the successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Army North Waziristan terrorists NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Army martyrs

