PB-50 Qilla Abdullah: SC orders re-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered for re-poll in PB-50 Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan as all the parties including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) agreed on the proposal.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Monday, heard the case.

The court annulled the ECP’s earlier order of re-polling at six polling stations and ordered the electoral watchdog to conduct fresh polls in the constituency as per the law.

Awami National Party (ANP)’s Zamurd Khan challenged the ECP’s order and contended that the turnout at many polling stations of the constituency remained low.

The ANP leader’s claim of low turnout could be termed as the outcome of the several acts of terrorism that unfolded in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when the general elections were just around the corner.

The week following the elections in Balochistan was marred by protests from political and religious parties that took to the streets against alleged election irregularities including rigging, manipulation of results, and undue delays in the announcement of poll results.

Despite calls for restraint and appeals for dialogue, political and religious groups had persisted in holding rallies and demonstrations and had intensified their demands for electoral transparency and accountability.

