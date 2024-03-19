AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-19

New ministers of Sindh cabinet greeted: KATI president urges CM to allocate development budgets

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

KARACHI: Johar Qandhari, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), congratulated the newly elected ministers of the Sindh cabinet, emphasizing the urgent need for the Chief Minister to prioritize the allocation of development budgets for industrial zones, akin to past practices.

The KATI President highlighted meetings between the provincial cabinet members, including Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, and Korangi’s industrialists, expressing optimism that the current cabinet will outperform its predecessors in addressing the challenges faced by the industrial sector.

Amidst concerns over new methods of extortion tactics against industrialists, President Qandhari urged Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, the provincial interior minister, to take decisive action to restore investor confidence.

He advocated for the establishment of safeguards to protect industrialists and deter asset seizures, ensuring a secure environment for both local and international investors.

Underlining KATI’s history of collaborative efforts with the government, Qandhari reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting the development of industrial zones across the country.

He cited noticeable improvements in the infrastructure of the Korangi industrial area, attributing these advancements to the effective utilization of funds allocated to business organizations.

With Karachi serving as the economic linchpin of Pakistan, President Qandhari expressed hope that the government will swiftly address the concerns of the Karachi Water Board and local governance, steering the city towards a path of sustained development and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KATI Sindh Cabinet development budget industrial zones Johar Qandhari New ministers of Sindh cabinet

Comments

200 characters

New ministers of Sindh cabinet greeted: KATI president urges CM to allocate development budgets

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories