New ministers of Sindh cabinet greeted: KATI president urges CM to allocate development budgets

KARACHI: Johar Qandhari, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), congratulated the newly elected ministers of the Sindh cabinet, emphasizing the urgent need for the Chief Minister to prioritize the allocation of development budgets for industrial zones, akin to past practices.

The KATI President highlighted meetings between the provincial cabinet members, including Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, and Korangi’s industrialists, expressing optimism that the current cabinet will outperform its predecessors in addressing the challenges faced by the industrial sector.

Amidst concerns over new methods of extortion tactics against industrialists, President Qandhari urged Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, the provincial interior minister, to take decisive action to restore investor confidence.

He advocated for the establishment of safeguards to protect industrialists and deter asset seizures, ensuring a secure environment for both local and international investors.

Underlining KATI’s history of collaborative efforts with the government, Qandhari reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting the development of industrial zones across the country.

He cited noticeable improvements in the infrastructure of the Korangi industrial area, attributing these advancements to the effective utilization of funds allocated to business organizations.

With Karachi serving as the economic linchpin of Pakistan, President Qandhari expressed hope that the government will swiftly address the concerns of the Karachi Water Board and local governance, steering the city towards a path of sustained development and prosperity.

