AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-19

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed sharply higher Monday, with investors’ eyes on a possible upcoming interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.67 percent, or 1,032.80 points, to 39,740.44, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.92 percent, or 51.19 points, to end at 2,721.99.

“A sense of uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s policy changes eased” following reports by major local media that the bank would likely drop its negative interest rate policy this week, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The central bank started a two-day policy meeting Monday, with a press conference from governor Kazuo Ueda scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the speculation on a long-awaited rate increase, Ueda is expected to voice broad commitment to maintain easy monetary conditions to safeguard Japan’s fragile growth.

The yen stood at 149.12 to the dollar, down from 149.08 yen seen Friday in New York, but better than recent lows.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, jumped 4.73 percent to 46,100 yen.

Semiconductor shares also enjoyed strong gains, with Tokyo Electron adding 3.76 percent to 36,740 yen, and Advantest jumping 3.88 percent to 6,686 yen.

Sony Group rose 2.03 percent to 13,330 yen, and Toyota added 2.26 percent to 3,567 yen.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo shares

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories