KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 18, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.60 281.20 AED 75.65 76.38
EURO 301.67 304.49 SAR 73.90 74.58
GBP 352.87 356.19 INTERBANK 278.60 278.75
JPY 1.84 1.87
=========================================================================
