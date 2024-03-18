AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Michelin to announce 62 newly starred French restaurants

AFP Published 18 Mar, 2024 03:03pm
Easter chocolates are displayed in the workshops of Monegasque three-Michelin-star chef Alain Ducasse’s chocolate manufactory dubbed ‘Manufacture Alain Ducasse’, in Paris, on March 15, 2024. Photo: AFP
Easter chocolates are displayed in the workshops of Monegasque three-Michelin-star chef Alain Ducasse’s chocolate manufactory dubbed ‘Manufacture Alain Ducasse’, in Paris, on March 15, 2024. Photo: AFP

TOURS, France: The Michelin Guide unveils its annual list of the best French restaurants on Monday, with its boss praising the “cultural dynamism” of a new generation of chefs.

After a long period of resting on the laurels of its gastronomic reputation, France has seen a flourishing of new establishments in the last decade or so, absorbing international ideas and with a greater focus on sustainability.

“It’s no longer just about heritage,” Gwendal Poullennec, head of the Michelin Guide, told AFP ahead of the ceremony to launch its new edition.

“French gastronomy is no longer stuck in the past,” he said, with the 2024 crop marking “the emergence of a whole generation that we could feel coming up”.

This photograph taken on March 13, 2024, in Paris, shows chocolate eggs displayed at one of French three Michelin stars chef Alain Ducasse’s chocolate shop, days ahead of Easter. Photo: AFP
This photograph taken on March 13, 2024, in Paris, shows chocolate eggs displayed at one of French three Michelin stars chef Alain Ducasse’s chocolate shop, days ahead of Easter. Photo: AFP

From Eiffel Tower, Michelin-starred chef showcases climate-friendly cuisine

A total of 62 restaurants will receive a star – most for the first time and including 23 that have been open for less than a year.

The details will be made public at 5pm (1600 GMT), including the names of restaurants that have achieved the pinnacle of three stars.

Many put a focus on sustainable, locally-sourced cuisine.

“There is a very clear emphasis on the ‘terroirs’ – the local agricultural fabric,” said Poullennec.

Photo shows a meal prepared Sebastien Vauxion chef of the Sarkara gourmet, a restaurant with two stars in the Michelin guide at the restaurant’s kitchen in Courchevel, French Alps on March 7, 2024. Photo: AFP
Photo shows a meal prepared Sebastien Vauxion chef of the Sarkara gourmet, a restaurant with two stars in the Michelin guide at the restaurant’s kitchen in Courchevel, French Alps on March 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

Michelin announced a few demotions two weeks ago – done in advance to avoid any bitter taste at the annual ceremony, which this year is being held in the Loire Valley city of Tours.

Michelin has turned the guide’s launch into a touring affair around France since the pandemic, having hosted the last two in Strasbourg and Cognac.

That reflects the spread of France’s best restaurants beyond Paris, with regional eateries accounting for most of the new stars in recent years.

Some 40 small municipalities and villages will find themselves with a Michelin-starred restaurant in the new edition.

Tours, known for castles and wine, has been less associated with great cuisine, but that is changing, said Poullennec.

“It’s a region that’s developing and it’s time to highlight it,” he said, highlighting the tributaries of the Loire River that have become a popular source of freshwater fish.

Dubai restaurants earn Middle East’s first Michelin stars

Among top chefs, the Michelin Guide is as feared and criticised as it is respected.

Its anonymous reviewers can make or break reputations, with very tangible impacts on the fragile bottom lines of restaurants.

A total of 28 lost a star this year, including one three-star establishment.

Tyre-manufacturing brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin launched their first guide in 1900 to encourage motorists to discover restaurants around France.

It has since expanded to 45 destinations around the world, and will this year launch a similar guide for hotels.

Michelin to announce 62 newly starred French restaurants

