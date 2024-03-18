AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Pakistan

Taliban spokesperson says air strikes carried out in Afghan territory, claims 8 killed

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 01:48pm

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban claimed on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes in Afghan territory, killing five women and three children with Islamabad yet to comment on the statement.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to compromise security by using Afghan territory,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Taliban administration, said in a statement.

The strikes killed five women and three children in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, he claimed.

Pakistan’s army and foreign office have not yet responded to a request for comment on the strikes, which come after militants attacked a military post in Pakistan on Saturday, killing seven security forces.

“Pakistan shouldn’t blame Afghanistan for the lack of control, incompetence, and problems in its own territory,” Mujahid, the spokesman, said in the statement. “Such incidents can have very bad consequences which will not be in Pakistan’s control.”

Comments

Usman Mar 18, 2024 01:58pm
Imran khan was weak person and he could not attack back at talibans and as a result talibans thought they are gaining power.now with these retaliations talibans will learn there place
