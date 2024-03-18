AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
DFML 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
DGKC 67.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.28%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FFBL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.18%)
HUBC 117.19 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.06%)
KOSM 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
PTC 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.36%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.14%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.62%)
SSGC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.47%)
TELE 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.72%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TRG 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.51%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.65%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 6,705 Increased By 25.3 (0.38%)
BR30 22,610 Increased By 26.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,002 Increased By 185.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 21,594 Increased By 36.8 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rising US yields, record state debt sale to nudge Indian bond yields up

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 10:06am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to rise at the start of the week, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields nearing a critical level, alongside states’ plans to borrow a record amount.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to drift in the 7.05%-7.09% range on Monday, following its previous close of 7.0644%, a trader with a private bank said.

“There is no respite from the constant rise in Treasury yields, and we could again see some upward push in local bond yields,” the trader said.

“The state debt supply is a shocker and even though, long-term investors would absorb, we could see some pressure on yields.”

US yields rose on all the five trading sessions last week, with the 10-year yield rising to its highest levels in three weeks, fuelled by indications of a robust economy and elevated inflationary pressures, raising concerns about fewer interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The 10-year yield jumped 22 basis points last week, marking its biggest such rise in five months, and was hovering around the critical level of 4.30%, a breach of which could provide strong upside.

Traders now await the Fed policy decision due on Wednesday, amid rising uncertainty about whether the US central bank would start rate cuts later than the widely-expected June timeframe, with chances of an updated dot plot showing only two cuts in 2024, instead of the previously expected three.

Relentless spike in US yields turns India bond traders more cautious

The odds for a rate cut in June have eased to 61% from 74% last week and 82% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Back home, Indian states are aiming to raise a record 502.06 billion rupees ($6.06 billion) through a sale of bonds on Tuesday, and the supply comes at a time, when many investors are completing their investment targets for the financial year.

US Treasury yields US Federal Reserve US central bank Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Rising US yields, record state debt sale to nudge Indian bond yields up

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Oil prices build on last week’s gains as supply risks rise

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Read more stories