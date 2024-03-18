Futures spread up 772bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 772bps to 22.30 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 19.1 percent to 103.22 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 127.60 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 35.5 percent during this week to Rs 4.74 billion against previous week’s Rs 7.35 billion.

