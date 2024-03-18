AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
KPRA collects Rs28bn in eight months: DG

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

PESHAWAR: Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fouzia Iqbal has said that the authority has collected Rs 28 billion during eight months of the current fiscal year against the annual target of Rs 42 billion for the year.

She was briefing Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzamil Aslam here at his office. Advisor to KPRA on Tax Enforcement Fazal Amin Shah also accompanied DG KPRA and responded to the queries.

The DG KPRA briefed the advisor about tax rates in different sectors, major revenue streams, and the overall collection of KPRA in the past 8 months of the current financial year.

The strategy for tax collection in the remaining four months of the ongoing financial year was discussed, and the DG KPRA assured the advisor that her team is making every effort to achieve the revenue target assigned to the authority by the provincial government.

The advisor mentioned that the tax policy for the next financial year will be formulated after consultations with all stakeholders.

He directed the DG KPRA and her team to arrange pre-budget consultations with representatives from chambers of commerce and industries, owners’ associations of restaurants, hotels, wedding halls, car showrooms, and catering service providers for discussions.

It was decided that KPRA would start lottery schemes for restaurants/hotels to encourage documentation of economy and tax acculturation in the province and incentivize the restaurants/hotels business across the province including the newly merged districts.

